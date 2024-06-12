Martyr Kabir Dass Honored: CRPF Jawan's Ultimate Sacrifice in J&K

Kabir Dass, a CRPF jawan, tragically lost his life in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. His family, based in Madhya Pradesh, revealed that Dass had just rejoined duty eight days prior after a brief leave. He left behind a wife whom he married four years ago.

The confrontation occurred in Saida Sukhal village near the International Border, where Dass sustained critical injuries while attempting to repel the terrorists' assault. Despite urgent medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The terrorist had been cornered by a joint force comprising the police, Army, and CRPF.

High-profile leaders, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and former CM Kamal Nath, expressed their sorrow over Dass's demise. Chouhan directed local BJP leaders to provide full support to the bereaved family, while Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu visited them personally to offer condolences.

