Martyr Kabir Dass Honored: CRPF Jawan's Ultimate Sacrifice in J&K

CRPF jawan Kabir Dass, who recently resumed duty, lost his life in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. His body will be transported to his native village in Madhya Pradesh for cremation. Prominent leaders have expressed their condolences and offered assistance to his grieving family.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-06-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 16:49 IST
Kabir Dass, a CRPF jawan, tragically lost his life in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. His family, based in Madhya Pradesh, revealed that Dass had just rejoined duty eight days prior after a brief leave. He left behind a wife whom he married four years ago.

The confrontation occurred in Saida Sukhal village near the International Border, where Dass sustained critical injuries while attempting to repel the terrorists' assault. Despite urgent medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The terrorist had been cornered by a joint force comprising the police, Army, and CRPF.

High-profile leaders, including Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and former CM Kamal Nath, expressed their sorrow over Dass's demise. Chouhan directed local BJP leaders to provide full support to the bereaved family, while Chhindwara MP Vivek Bunty Sahu visited them personally to offer condolences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

