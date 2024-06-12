IAF Helicopters Play Crucial Role in General Elections 2024

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has played a vital role in the successful conduct of the General Elections 2024, utilizing its transport and helicopter fleets for a range of critical tasks. Beyond their peacetime duties of air maintenance, troop airlift, and participation in domestic and international exercises, the IAF has been instrumental in nation-building activities, particularly in providing aid to civil authorities.

During the recent General Elections, the IAF’s medium lift helicopters (Mi-17 Variants), light utility helicopters (Chetaks), and indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv were heavily involved. These helicopters were crucial in airlifting electronic voting machines and deploying Election Commission of India (ECI) personnel to remote and security-sensitive areas.

In General Elections 2024, the IAF extended the reach of the ECI to the country's remotest corners and regions where road travel posed security risks. This involved positioning polling officers at remote stations within two days before the election and retrieving them on polling day.

Over five of the seven election phases, the IAF flew over 1,000 hours in more than 1,750 sorties. This monumental effort was achieved through close coordination with the ECI, Chief Election Commissioners of various states, and nodal officers to optimize asset utilization while considering security, weather, and road connectivity. Additionally, helicopter assets from the Indian Army (IA) and the Border Security Force (BSF) were integrated into the overall plan to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.