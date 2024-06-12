Left Menu

Juvenile Justice Board Extends Remand of Teen Involved in Fatal Car Crash

The Juvenile Justice Board extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy involved in a car crash that killed two IT engineers in Pune. The teen was driving a Porsche under the influence of alcohol. His parents are in police custody over alleged blood sample swapping.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-06-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 18:12 IST
The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday extended the observation home remand of a 17-year-old boy until June 25. The teen is allegedly involved in a fatal car crash that occurred last month, claiming the lives of two IT engineers in Pune, an official reported.

The incident took place on May 19 when a Porsche, driven by the teenager, collided with a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta. Police confirmed that the minor was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Initially, the Juvenile Justice Board had sent the boy to an observation home until June 12. However, the remand has now been extended. Meanwhile, the teenager's parents are being held in police custody for their alleged involvement in swapping his blood samples.

