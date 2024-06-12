Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, a combined team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 2.34 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 70 lakh, in Saitual district. The operation, involving special narcotics police, CID, and 2 Assam Rifles, resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including a Myanmar national.

The confiscated heroin was hidden in 200 soap cases and was intercepted while being transported to Aizawl. According to police, the arrested individuals include Ginsiankhawmmung, a 31-year-old resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar.

Also apprehended was Ginsiankhawmmung's accomplice, Lalthansanga, a 39-year-old from Aizawl's Bethlehem Vengthlang locality. The successful operation marks a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

