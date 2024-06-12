Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Mizoram: Heroin Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized

A joint operation by Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles led to the seizure of 2.34 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 70 lakh, in Saitual district. The operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including a Myanmar national. The heroin was concealed in 200 soap cases.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:03 IST
In a significant crackdown on narcotics, a combined team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles seized 2.34 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 70 lakh, in Saitual district. The operation, involving special narcotics police, CID, and 2 Assam Rifles, resulted in the arrest of two individuals, including a Myanmar national.

The confiscated heroin was hidden in 200 soap cases and was intercepted while being transported to Aizawl. According to police, the arrested individuals include Ginsiankhawmmung, a 31-year-old resident of Bulfek village in Myanmar.

Also apprehended was Ginsiankhawmmung's accomplice, Lalthansanga, a 39-year-old from Aizawl's Bethlehem Vengthlang locality. The successful operation marks a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

