Delhi Bomb Threat Hoaxes Rattle Key Institutions

Multiple institutions in Delhi, including museums, mental health institutes, and colleges, have received bomb threat emails over the past month. Investigations revealed these were hoax threats, with no suspicious items found. Authorities are actively probing the source of these alarming emails.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:24 IST
Several key institutions in Delhi, including the National Museum, Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes, have been targets of bomb threat emails, according to officials on Wednesday.

The authorities confirmed that thorough searches were conducted, and no suspicious items were found, later declaring these threats as hoaxes.

The email threats, targeting museums on Kartavya Path, Chanakyapuri, and Daryaganj, were also sent to IHBAS in Shahdara and VIMHANS in Lajpat Nagar. Bomb detection teams and fire officials carried out extensive checks at these locations.

Over the past month, Delhi has witnessed a surge in such bomb threats affecting various establishments, including schools, hospitals, and transport hubs like IGI Airport.

On April 30 and May 1, Chacha Nehru Hospital and numerous schools faced similar threats, while on May 12, 20 hospitals and the IGI Airport received emails from a Cyprus-based sender. Subsequently, other institutions like the Ministry of Home Affairs office and several colleges were also targeted.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently investigating these incidents to identify the origins of these alarming but false threats.

