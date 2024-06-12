Delhi Bomb Threat Hoaxes Rattle Key Institutions

Several key institutions in Delhi, including the National Museum, Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes, have been targets of bomb threat emails, according to officials on Wednesday.

The authorities confirmed that thorough searches were conducted, and no suspicious items were found, later declaring these threats as hoaxes.

The email threats, targeting museums on Kartavya Path, Chanakyapuri, and Daryaganj, were also sent to IHBAS in Shahdara and VIMHANS in Lajpat Nagar. Bomb detection teams and fire officials carried out extensive checks at these locations.

Over the past month, Delhi has witnessed a surge in such bomb threats affecting various establishments, including schools, hospitals, and transport hubs like IGI Airport.

On April 30 and May 1, Chacha Nehru Hospital and numerous schools faced similar threats, while on May 12, 20 hospitals and the IGI Airport received emails from a Cyprus-based sender. Subsequently, other institutions like the Ministry of Home Affairs office and several colleges were also targeted.

The Delhi Police Special Cell is currently investigating these incidents to identify the origins of these alarming but false threats.

