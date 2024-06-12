Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Help After Kuwait Fire Tragedy Kills 40, Including Several Malayalees

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the Centre's intervention following a catastrophic fire in Kuwait that resulted in over 40 deaths, many of whom were Malayalees.

Describing the incident as 'utmost painful,' Vijayan expressed his condolences and noted that the tragedy took place at the NBTC camp in Mangaf, where numerous Indian laborers, primarily from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern states, were housed.

In his letter, Vijayan urged prompt action from the Indian Embassy to facilitate relief and rescue efforts in coordination with the Kuwaiti government. The fire, which broke out in the early hours, claimed lives mostly due to smoke inhalation.

