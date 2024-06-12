Left Menu

Kerala CM Seeks Centre's Help After Kuwait Fire Tragedy Kills 40, Including Several Malayalees

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting intervention due to a devastating fire in Kuwait that claimed over 40 lives, including many Indians, predominantly Malayalees. The tragedy occurred in the NBTC camp in Mangaf, Kuwait. Vijayan emphasized the urgent need for relief and rescue coordination.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 19:26 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urgently appealed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the Centre's intervention following a catastrophic fire in Kuwait that resulted in over 40 deaths, many of whom were Malayalees.

Describing the incident as 'utmost painful,' Vijayan expressed his condolences and noted that the tragedy took place at the NBTC camp in Mangaf, where numerous Indian laborers, primarily from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and northern states, were housed.

In his letter, Vijayan urged prompt action from the Indian Embassy to facilitate relief and rescue efforts in coordination with the Kuwaiti government. The fire, which broke out in the early hours, claimed lives mostly due to smoke inhalation.

