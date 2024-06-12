SEBI Hits PTC India Financial Services with Major Penalties for Governance Failures

In a significant move on Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken stringent action against PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), imposing penalties and restrictions on its acting chairman, Rajib Kumar Mishra, and former MD and CEO, Pawan Singh.

Mishra was restrained from holding a director's position in any listed company for six months and fined Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, Singh faced a two-year prohibition from such roles and a fine of Rs 25 lakh, following findings of corporate governance lapses.

Sebi's investigation revealed that Singh had ''grossly misused'' his power to prevent the board-approved appointment of Ratnesh as Whole Time Director and CFO. Mishra, PFS' non-executive chairman since November 2021, was deemed an accomplice. The investigation, rooted in delayed forensic audit report disclosures and deception, underscores serious governance failures. SEBI's 111-page order sheds light on these malpractices, driving home the importance of compliance and accountability.

