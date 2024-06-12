Gujarat Government Unveils Safety Rules Post Rajkot Fire Tragedy

In response to the tragic fire at Rajkot's TRP Game Zone that claimed 27 lives last month, the Gujarat government announced draft safety rules for recreation facilities on Wednesday. The proposed 'The Gujarat Amusement Rides and Gaming Zone Activities (Safety) Rules-2024' aim to prevent such incidents in the future, according to health minister and government spokesperson Rishikesh Patel.

The draft rules have been posted on the state home department's website for public input, Patel informed reporters in Gandhinagar after the first state cabinet meeting following the Lok Sabha elections. Citizens can submit suggestions or objections to 'home@gujarat.gov.in' until June 25.

Under section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, the Police Commissioner and District Magistrates have the authority to establish regulations on this matter. The final rules will be issued after receiving the requisite approvals, Patel added. Regarding the Rajkot fire, the BJP-led state government is determined to hold those responsible accountable, pending inquiries by both local police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Action will be taken against guilty parties, including senior officials and elected representatives if necessary.

