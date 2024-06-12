U.S. Sanctions Pro-Kremlin Governor of Gagauzia
The United States imposed sanctions on Evgenia Gutsul, the pro-Kremlin governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region. These sanctions freeze her U.S. assets and generally prohibit Americans from conducting business with her, according to the U.S. Department of Treasury.
The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on the pro-Kremlin governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, the U.S. Department of Treasury said.
The sanctions freeze any assets held by Evgenia Gutsul in the United States and generally prohibit Americans from doing business with her.
