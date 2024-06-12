Kryvyi Rih Under Attack: Six Dead in Russian Missile Strike
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih resulted in six fatalities and 11 injuries. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for stronger air defences. Videos showed firefighters and rescuers at the scene. Both an administrative building and an apartment block were damaged in the attack.
A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's southern city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday killed six people and injured 11 others, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
"Every day and every hour, Russian terror proves that Ukraine, together with its partners, should strengthen air defences," he said on the Telegram messaging app. Video shared by Zelenskiy showed firefighters battling blazes and rescuers heaving a block of concrete in the ruins. One man was shown being carried out of the rubble on a stretcher.
An administrative building and an apartment block were damaged, Ukraine's southern military command said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defences Down ATACMS Missiles and Drones Over Azov and Black Sea
Russian Air Defences Intercept Ukrainian Drone Over Armavir
Boeing and Firefighters Union Reach Tentative Contract Deal Amidst Lockout
Russian Air Defences Thwart ATACMS Missiles and Drones
Russian Air Defences Neutralize Ukrainian Drone in Tatarstan