Left Menu

U.S. Calls for De-escalation Amid Rising Israel-Lebanon Tensions

The U.S. military has urged for a de-escalation in the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the situation with his Israeli counterpart, emphasizing the need to avoid a wider regional conflict. The call follows a significant rocket attack by Hezbollah in retaliation for an Israeli strike.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:04 IST
U.S. Calls for De-escalation Amid Rising Israel-Lebanon Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.

"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.

Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024