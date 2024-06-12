U.S. Calls for De-escalation Amid Rising Israel-Lebanon Tensions
The U.S. military has urged for a de-escalation in the rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the situation with his Israeli counterpart, emphasizing the need to avoid a wider regional conflict. The call follows a significant rocket attack by Hezbollah in retaliation for an Israeli strike.
The U.S. military on Wednesday urged a de-escalation in rising tensions between Israel and Lebanon, and said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin raised the matter in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Tuesday.
"We don't want to see a wider regional conflict and we do want to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told a news briefing.
Hezbollah fired the most rockets it has launched at Israel in a single day since cross-border hostilities broke out eight months ago, as part of its retaliation on Wednesday for an Israeli strike which killed a senior Hezbollah field commander.
