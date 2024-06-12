Left Menu

Manipur Deportation Drive Sends 38 Myanmar Nationals Home

The Manipur government deported 38 Myanmar nationals, including 11 children, through the integrated check post at Moreh. This follows the deportation of another group on May 2. The deportations were coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs. Proper care and basic amenities were provided during their detention period.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 12-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 23:25 IST
The Manipur government has deported 38 Myanmar nationals, including 11 children, through the integrated check post at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, according to a statement issued by the Home Department on Wednesday.

The individuals entered India illegally and were deported on Tuesday. They were safely handed over to Myanmar authorities by Immigration officers at the integrated check post (ICP), the statement said.

This operation continues similar action on May 2, when another 38 Myanmar nationals, including eight children, were deported and handed over to neighboring authorities. During their stay in detention centers and children's homes, they received proper care and basic amenities, according to Commissioner (Home) Devesh Deval.

The deportation process was coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and security forces, emphasizing the state government's commitment to addressing illegal immigration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

