Macron Halts Contentious Reforms Amid New Caledonia Unrest

In a bid to quell escalating violence, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the suspension of controversial voting reforms in New Caledonia on Wednesday. The decision follows deadly unrest in the French Pacific territory, triggered by fears among the Indigenous Kanak people that the reforms would marginalize them further.

The violence erupted on May 13 as Macron's government sought to amend the French Constitution and change the voting lists in New Caledonia. A state of emergency was declared on May 15, with hundreds of troops dispatched to assist police in managing the crisis, which involved shootings, clashes, looting, and arson.

Both pro-independence Indigenous Kanaks and those loyal to France set up barricades, either to protest or protect their properties. The unrest turned parts of the capital, Noumea, into no-go zones.

Macron stated, "The constitutional bill regarding New Caledonia... I have decided to suspend. We cannot leave ambiguity during this period. It must be suspended to give full strength to dialogue on the ground and the return to order."

The French Justice Ministry confirmed the death of a 34-year-old man on June 11, following injuries sustained during a confrontation with police. An autopsy and investigation into the use of force by the involved gendarme are underway.

Louis Mapou, president of New Caledonia's government, called for calm and the dismantling of barricades, while the French government extended a curfew across the archipelago until June 17.

