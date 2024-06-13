Tragic Blaze in Behta Hajipur Claims Five Lives
Five people perished and two were injured in a residential building fire in Behta Hajipur. Police suspect a short circuit as the cause. A woman and a child were rescued. Preliminary investigations show the fire spread to the first and second floors quickly.
In a tragic incident, five individuals lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries when a fire erupted in a residential building in Behta Hajipur, the police reported on Thursday.
Authorities suspect that a short circuit triggered the blaze, which rapidly engulfed the building's first and second floors. The fire broke out on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, prompting a swift response from police personnel and firefighters. They managed to rescue a woman and a child from the inferno, according to Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma.
The deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old), and Farheen alias Parveen (25). The injured, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi; Arsh was later discharged.
