N Chandrababu Naidu's Spiritual Retreat at Tirumala
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at Tirumala's Sri Venkateswara temple with his family. He received a traditional welcome and sacred offerings. Post visit, Naidu is set to return to Amaravati to clear several administrative files, including teacher recruitment and welfare pensions.
On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his family, offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala. The Chief Minister, accompanied by his son and cabinet member Nara Lokesh, received a traditional welcome along with theertham (sacred water) and prasadam from the temple authorities and priests.
Following this spiritual retreat, Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati, where he will assume office at the secretariat at precisely 4:41 pm. His packed schedule includes clearing several crucial files, such as those pertaining to the mega DSC (teacher recruitment), the revocation of the Land Titling Act, and the increase of welfare pensions to Rs 4,000 per month.
Additionally, Naidu is expected to address important initiatives such as the revival of 'Anna Canteens' and conducting a skills census. His actions reflect a blend of spiritual devotion and administrative dedication, highlighting his multifaceted role as the state's leader.
