Tragic Fire in Kuwait Claims Lives of 40 Indians, Including 14 from Kerala

Ranjith, from northern Kerala, had planned to vacation in his village in July. However, tragedy struck in Kuwait's Mangaf, where a fire incident claimed the lives of 49 foreign workers, including 40 Indians. Among the deceased, 14 were from Kerala. Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies.

PTI | Kasaragod | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:32 IST
Ranjith, a Northern Kerala native, had intended to return to his village for a vacation in July. Tragically, unofficial reports have emerged about his death in a devastating fire incident in Kuwait's southern city of Mangaf that killed 49 foreign workers, including about 40 Indians, and injured 50 others.

Known for his kindness and dependability, Ranjith was a beacon of hope for his ailing parents who faced numerous hardships. A neighbour shared with a news channel, 'He built a house, and the housewarming was held a year and a half ago. He was planning to come back home in July for a vacation, but this tragedy struck.'

Unofficial reports confirm that 14 people from Kerala perished in the blaze. Officials are currently working to repatriate the bodies of the victims as soon as possible. India's mission in Kuwait is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to obtain full details of the incident.

The fire, which started in a kitchen, swept through a seven-storey building housing 195 migrant workers in Mangaf early on Wednesday. The tragedy has sparked calls for stringent action against landlords and company owners who flout laws by cramming large numbers of foreign laborers into unsafe living conditions to cut costs.

