Russia Prepares for Tactical Nuclear Defense with Electronic Missile Drills

Russia conducted electronic launches of missiles as part of drills on deploying tactical nuclear weapons, responding to perceived threats from the West. The exercises involved personnel from a Leningrad Military District missile unit carrying out combat training and sea patrols, ordered by President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 12:06 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia practiced the electronic launch of missiles as part of a second stage of drills on how to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the defence ministry said.

"As part of the second stage of the exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces, the personnel of a Leningrad Military District missile unit worked out combat training tasks for covertly advancing to the designated positional area and carried out electronic missile launches against conditional enemy targets," the defence ministry said. "The personnel involved in the exercise navy crews carried out sea trips to the designated patrol area."

President Vladimir Putin ordered the drills after what Russia said were threats from the West, including signals from Western officials that they would allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. Footage released by the defence ministry showed Russian sailors focusing on a dummy target and then counting down to launch, including pressing the "launch" button.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

