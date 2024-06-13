Left Menu

Canada Boosts Ukraine Defenses with Surplus Rockets and German Weapon Stations

Canada is set to provide Ukraine with 2,000 surplus unarmed rockets and other weaponry, according to Defence Minister Bill Blair. This includes German-made weapon stations and 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition. Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, Canada has committed over C$14 billion in various forms of assistance to Ukraine.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:30 IST
Canada Boosts Ukraine Defenses with Surplus Rockets and German Weapon Stations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada soon plans to start sending a total of about 2,000 surplus unarmed rockets to Ukraine as well as a selection of other weapons, Defence Minister Bill Blair said on Thursday. Canadian specialists have spent the last few months ensuring the safe operation of the rockets, which do not have warheads, he said in a statement.

Canada does plan to eventually ship some warheads to Ukraine, a spokeswoman for Blair said separately via email, but did not give details. Canada is also sending 29 German-made remotely controlled weapon stations that can be attached to a variety of armored vehicles as well as 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Canada has committed over C$14 billion ($10.2 billion) in total assistance to Kyiv, including C$4 billion in military aid. ($1=$1.37 Canadian)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024