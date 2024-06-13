Ukraine and Japan Secure 20-Year Defense Pact at G7 Summit

Ukraine and Japan on Thursday signed a 20-year security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine, more than two years since it was invaded by Russia, has signed 15 similar agreements pledging long-term support from its allies including Britain, France and Germany. "In 2024, Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion and will continue to support us throughout the agreement's entire 10-year term," Zelenskiy said on X. The deal, he added, envisages security and defense assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation.

Zelenskiy thanked Japan for "unwavering solidarity" and dedication to protecting international law. A similar agreement with the U.S. is expected to be signed later at the summit in Italy.

