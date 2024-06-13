Left Menu

Zelenskiy Calls for a 'Marshall Plan' to Rebuild War-Torn Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged G7 leaders to approve a 'Marshall Plan' for Ukraine, echoing the post-World War II European recovery program. The World Bank estimates rebuilding Ukraine may cost nearly $500 billion. Zelenskiy also emphasized the need for additional air defense systems amid ongoing conflict.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:00 IST
Zelenskiy Calls for a 'Marshall Plan' to Rebuild War-Torn Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the leaders of the G7 group of countries on Thursday to approve a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine's reconstruction after the damage caused by Russia's invasion.

"We need a clear plan for the recovery of Ukraine. Similar to what the Marshall Plan was for Europe after the war," he told the G7 leaders according to a readout of his speech posted on the presidential website. The Marshall Plan was a multi-billion dollar programme of economic aid delivered by the United States to its European allies after the Second World War, and is credited for revitalising those economies after the conflict's devastation.

The World Bank has estimated that rebuilding Ukraine will cost nearly $500 billion. The full-scale war started nearly 28 months ago when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and shows no signs of ending soon, with Russia making slight territorial gains this year.

Zelenskiy also said that the recent lifting of restrictions on the use of Western weapons on targets inside Russia had given Ukraine added protection from air strikes, particularly in the eastern city of Kharkiv. "However, we are still in search of additional Patriot (air defence systems) and we need more of the same powerful steps that were taken (to enhance) our long-range strike capabilities," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024