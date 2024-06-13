Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Granted Bail in Extortion Case Amidst Conspiracy Claims

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, was granted bail by a Bihar court in an extortion case. Yadav denies the allegations and claims a conspiracy against him. He plans to move to the Supreme Court and file a defamation suit. Yadav was previously acquitted of a murder charge in 2013.

In a significant legal development, a court in Bihar granted bail to independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, commonly known as Pappu Yadav, who faced an extortion case filed earlier this week.

The bail was sanctioned by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Purnea, following the case registered on June 10 at the Mofussil police station.

Denying the allegations leveled by a local businessman who claimed Yadav demanded Rs 1 crore post his electoral victory from the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, Yadav responded, "I have never endured such mental torture. This is a conspiracy against me. I intend to move to the Supreme Court and file a defamation suit against the businessman and implicated police officials."

Yadav, who achieved a surprising victory by defeating JD(U) MP Santosh Kushwaha, reiterated his stance on the issue. Notably, Yadav is married to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ranjit Ranjan and had merged his Jan Adhikar Party with allies before contesting independently.

In a historical context, Yadav was convicted in 2008 for the murder of CPI(M) MLA Ajeet Sarkar but was acquitted by the Patna High Court in 2013.

