U.S. Returns $156 Million to Malaysia Amid 1MDB Scandal

The U.S. government has returned approximately $156 million to Malaysia, recovered from assets linked to the scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). This follows the approval of a remission petition by the U.S. Justice Department, as reported by Malaysian state news agency Bernama.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 07:46 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The U.S. government has returned about $156 million to Malaysia in recovered assets linked to scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported.

The recovered funds were being returned following the U.S. Justice Department's approval of a remission petition submitted by the Malaysian government, Bernama reported late on Thursday, citing a statement from the U.S. embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

