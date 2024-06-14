Prominent #MeToo Activist Huang Xueqin Sentenced to 5 Years in China
A Chinese court sentenced prominent #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin to five years' imprisonment on subversion charges. Alongside her, labour activist Wang Jianbing received a three-year and six-month sentence. Both have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021.
A Chinese court sentenced leading #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin to five years' imprisonment on subversion charges on Friday, supporters told Reuters.
The co-accused labour activist Wang Jianbing was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, supporters said.
The pair have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021.
