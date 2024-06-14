Prominent #MeToo Activist Huang Xueqin Sentenced to 5 Years in China

A Chinese court sentenced leading #MeToo activist Huang Xueqin to five years' imprisonment on subversion charges on Friday, supporters told Reuters.

The co-accused labour activist Wang Jianbing was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, supporters said.

The pair have been detained by Chinese authorities since September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)