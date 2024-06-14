Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill: Building Stronger US-India Ties

A significant advocacy event took place on Capitol Hill, organized by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), focusing on crucial topics such as immigration reform, US-India relations, and Quad partnerships.

The event, held on Thursday, featured engagement sessions with nearly 100 elected officials, facilitated by around 140 delegates from 22 different states.

FIIDS President Khanderao Kand described the day as historic, highlighting the participants' discussions on topics including technology exports, defense partnerships, the impact of green card quota limits, religious phobia, and critical minerals.

At a post-event reception at the Capitol Visitors Center, various lawmakers and business leaders emphasized the strong and growing US-India relationship. Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Rich McCormick, among others, expressed their support for the bilateral relationship and its geopolitical significance.

Mukesh Aghi of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Atul Keshap of the US-India Business Council underscored the importance of private sector involvement in enhancing cooperation on future technologies and defense platforms.

Deputy Indian Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan praised the contributions of the Indian American community in strengthening the bilateral ties, while community leader Yogi Chug highlighted the discussions on critical minerals and the fight against anti-Hindu hate crimes.

