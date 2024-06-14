Explosions Shake Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert
An explosion was heard outside Kyiv during an air raid alert, possibly indicating a Russian air attack. Residents in the western region of Khmelnytskyi also reported hearing explosions. The exact cause remains unclear but may involve air defenses.
The sound of an explosion rang out in the region outside the capital of Kyiv on Friday, a Reuters witness said, during an air raid alert to warn of a possible Russian air attack.
It was unclear if the explosion was the sound of air defences engaging a target. Public broadcaster Suspilne also cited local residents saying they had heard explosions in the western region of Khmelnytskyi.
