Explosions Shake Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert

The sound of an explosion rang out in the region outside the capital of Kyiv on Friday, a Reuters witness said, during an air raid alert to warn of a possible Russian air attack.

It was unclear if the explosion was the sound of air defences engaging a target. Public broadcaster Suspilne also cited local residents saying they had heard explosions in the western region of Khmelnytskyi.

