Explosions Shake Kyiv Amid Air Raid Alert

An explosion was heard outside Kyiv during an air raid alert, possibly indicating a Russian air attack. Residents in the western region of Khmelnytskyi also reported hearing explosions. The exact cause remains unclear but may involve air defenses.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The sound of an explosion rang out in the region outside the capital of Kyiv on Friday, a Reuters witness said, during an air raid alert to warn of a possible Russian air attack.

It was unclear if the explosion was the sound of air defences engaging a target. Public broadcaster Suspilne also cited local residents saying they had heard explosions in the western region of Khmelnytskyi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

