G7 Leaders Unite to Counter China's Economic Tactics
G7 leaders are discussing measures to create a fair playing field with China and safeguard their economic security. A senior U.S. official highlighted an unprecedented unity among the G7 in addressing China's non-market policies and practices.
Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:14 IST
Group of Seven (G7) leaders are discussing additional steps to level the playing field with China and protect their economic security, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.
The official said Washington expected to see unprecedented unity across the G7 in confronting China's non-market policies and practices.
