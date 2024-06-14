Karnataka HC Restrains Arrest of Yediyurappa in POCSO Case
The Karnataka High Court has restrained the Criminal Investigation Department from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case. The court has directed him to appear before the CID on June 17. He has been accused of sexual harassment by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.
In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case.
The court directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before the CID, which is probing the allegations, on June 17. The probe centers around accusations of sexual harassment made by the mother of a 17-year-old girl against Yediyurappa.
Earlier, a Bengaluru court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa. Reports suggest he has sought refuge in an 'undisclosed' location in New Delhi.
