Amit Shah Reviews Jammu and Kashmir Security Amid Rising Terror Incidents

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in light of recent terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims. According to sources, the home minister called for a high-level meeting on June 16, which will be attended by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Army and CRPF, and others.

During the review, the home minister was briefed about the prevailing situation in the region and the measures taken in the aftermath of the terror incidents. Over the past four days, terrorists attacked four locations in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts, resulting in the deaths of nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Additionally, seven security personnel and several others were injured in the attacks.

In a recent operation, security forces encountered and killed two suspected Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district. A substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the scene, indicating the severity of the ongoing threat. The upcoming high-level meeting aims to strategize further actions to enhance security and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

