Stalemate on Climate Finance Persists at Mid-Year UN Talks

Countries struggled to find common ground on climate finance during the mid-year UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany, despite facing unprecedented climate emergencies. As brutal heatwaves, floods, and extreme rains ravaged lives and economies, negotiators recognized the urgency but remained gridlocked on key issues.

The discussions in Bonn revealed deep divisions between developed and developing countries. Wealthy nations called for broader financial contributions, including from countries like China with high emissions, while developing nations insisted that the funds should flow from developed to developing countries as stipulated by the Paris Agreement.

The looming deadline at the COP29 conference in Baku adds pressure as countries must agree on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG). Experts warn that without substantial political dialogue and concessions, the path to consensus remains arduous.

