Historic Cocaine Bust: Germany's Major Drug Crackdown

German Interior Nancy Faeser praised a record-breaking cocaine seizure worth billions of euros, leading to seven arrests and nationwide raids. In an extensive investigation dubbed 'OP Plexus,' authorities confiscated 35 tons of cocaine at ports in 2023, striking a significant blow against drug cartels.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:23 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Interior Nancy Faeser on Friday hailed a record seizure of cocaine worth billions of euros that resulted in German authorities making seven arrests and conducting raids across the nation this week. "The flood of cocaine into Europe is destroying people - and generating billions in profits for the cartels," Faeser said in a statement.

Customs officials and prosecutors in Dusseldorf said raids had taken place in seven federal states and seven arrests had been made as part of an investigation that saw dozens of tons of cocaine seized at ports in 2023. Several local media outlets cited the state justice ministry of North Rhine Westphalia as saying 35 tons of cocaine had been seized as part of the criminal investigation dubbed "OP Plexus".

