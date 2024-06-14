Tragic Blast at Explosives Unit: Last Rites Held for Six Victims
The last rites for the six victims, including five women and a man, who died in a blast at Chamundi Explosives Private Limited in Nagpur, were conducted on Friday. The deceased victims' bodies were handed over to their families, and compensation cheques were distributed.
- Country:
- India
The last rites have been conducted for the six victims, including five women and one man, who tragically died in an explosion at Chamundi Explosives Private Limited in Dhamna village, Nagpur. The blast occurred on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased, identified as Pranjali Kisna Modere (22), Prachi Srikant Phalke (19), Vaishali Ananda Kshirsagar (20), Monali Shankar Alone (25), Pannalal Bandewar (60), and Sheetal Ashish Chatap (30), were handed over to their grieving families for the final rites. Most of the victims were cremated in Dhamna, while Bandewar's rites were held in Satnavri village.
Authorities confirmed that compensation cheques have been issued to the families of the victims as they grapple with this heartbreaking loss.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Abhishek Banerjee Promises Cyclone Relief - Rs 1.2 Lakh Compensation for Victims
Indian Trafficking Victims Reunite with Home After Pakistani Ordeal
'Victims run over after falling from bike...': Karan Bhushan Singh on Gonda incident involving his convoy vehicle
"SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna
Duty to Democracy: Bihar Family Votes Before Performing Mother's Last Rites