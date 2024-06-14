Tragic Blast at Explosives Unit: Last Rites Held for Six Victims

The last rites have been conducted for the six victims, including five women and one man, who tragically died in an explosion at Chamundi Explosives Private Limited in Dhamna village, Nagpur. The blast occurred on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Pranjali Kisna Modere (22), Prachi Srikant Phalke (19), Vaishali Ananda Kshirsagar (20), Monali Shankar Alone (25), Pannalal Bandewar (60), and Sheetal Ashish Chatap (30), were handed over to their grieving families for the final rites. Most of the victims were cremated in Dhamna, while Bandewar's rites were held in Satnavri village.

Authorities confirmed that compensation cheques have been issued to the families of the victims as they grapple with this heartbreaking loss.

