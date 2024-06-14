Honoring a Fallen Hero: CM Pays Tribute to CRPF Jawan Kabir Dass Uikey
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav paid homage to CRPF jawan Kabir Dass Uikey, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Yadav visited Uikey's native village, garlanded his portrait, and provided a Rs 1 crore assistance letter to his family. The jawan died from injuries in a terrorist attack.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday honored the bravery of CRPF jawan Kabir Dass Uikey, who lost his life combating terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a heartfelt tribute at Uikey's home in Pulpuldoh village in the Chhindwara district, the CM garlanded the fallen trooper's portrait and extended condolences to his grieving family, who had performed the last rites a day earlier.
Yadav handed over a state government-sanctioned Rs 1 crore assistance letter to Uikey's family and pledged further support. He was accompanied by State Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatia Uikey and newly elected BJP MP Vivek Bunty Sahu.
CRPF jawan Uikey succumbed to injuries sustained while clashing with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region. The 35-year-old hero's valor shines bright as he sacrificed his life for the nation.
