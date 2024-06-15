Tragedy Strikes Claudia Sheinbaum's Motorcade
Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade experienced a tragic accident on Friday. Although her car was not directly involved, there was a fatality in another car, and several individuals sustained injuries.
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 02:30 IST
