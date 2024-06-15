Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Claudia Sheinbaum's Motorcade

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade experienced a tragic accident on Friday. Although her car was not directly involved, there was a fatality in another car, and several individuals sustained injuries.

Tragedy Strikes Claudia Sheinbaum's Motorcade
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's motorcade suffered an accident on Friday. While the car she was traveling in was not involved, someone in one of the others cars died in the accident. Several others were injured.

