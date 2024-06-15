Tragic Blast at Maharashtra Factory Claims Eight Lives

The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district climbed to eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries, officials confirmed.

Shraddha Vanraj Patil, 22, who was undergoing treatment in Nagpur city, succumbed to her injuries, stated Dr. Pinak Dande of Dande Hospital.

Another injured worker, Pramod Chavare, is currently receiving medical care. This incident has resulted in the loss of eight workers' lives, including six women and two men, following an explosion that occurred on Thursday at a factory in Dhamna village.

The explosion took place around 1 pm, within the Hingna police jurisdiction, roughly 25 km from Nagpur city. Nine individuals were admitted to private hospitals in the city immediately following the blast.

Most of the victims were present in the factory's packaging unit at the time of the explosion, according to police reports.

On Friday, police arrested Jay Shivshankar Khemka, 49, the factory director, and Sagar Deshmukh, the manager. The Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each. Charges under several Indian Penal Code sections, including negligent conduct with explosive substance and causing death and grievous hurt by negligence, have been filed against the director and manager, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)