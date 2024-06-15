Tragedy at Makadara: Magistrate Monica Kivuti's Fatal Courtroom Shooting
Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, was fatally shot by a police officer after denying bail for the officer's wife. The assailant was killed by other police officers. Chief Justice Martha Koome announced Kivuti's death, expressing deep grief and calling for sensitivity and compassion.
- Country:
- Kenya
A magistrate in Kenya who was shot by a police officer as she presided over a court session has died, the country's chief justice, Martha Koome, announced on Saturday. Monica Kivuti, a magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, was shot on Thursday after rejecting a bail request for the police officer's wife.
The assailant was in turn shot and killed by other police officers. In a post on the X social media platform, Koome said Kivuti had succumbed to her injuries.
"Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts, has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in court," Koome said. "The judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief."
Three officers were also injured during the attack but Koome did not comment on their condition. The policeman's wife had requested release on bail after pleading guilty to obtaining 2.9 million Kenyan shillings ($22,700) by false pretences, according to a police report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chief Justice Zondo to Receive Parliament, Provincial Legislatures lists
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: Courtroom Drama Unfolds Amidst 2024 Election Tensions
Hunter Biden's Courtroom Drama: Lies, Drugs, and a Gun Purchase
Chief Justice Chandrachud Advocates for Humanising Role of Judiciary at Oxford Union
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: Guns, Drugs, and Courtroom Drama