Left Menu

Tragedy at Makadara: Magistrate Monica Kivuti's Fatal Courtroom Shooting

Magistrate Monica Kivuti of Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, Kenya, was fatally shot by a police officer after denying bail for the officer's wife. The assailant was killed by other police officers. Chief Justice Martha Koome announced Kivuti's death, expressing deep grief and calling for sensitivity and compassion.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:38 IST
Tragedy at Makadara: Magistrate Monica Kivuti's Fatal Courtroom Shooting
  • Country:
  • Kenya

A magistrate in Kenya who was shot by a police officer as she presided over a court session has died, the country's chief justice, Martha Koome, announced on Saturday. Monica Kivuti, a magistrate at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi, was shot on Thursday after rejecting a bail request for the police officer's wife.

The assailant was in turn shot and killed by other police officers. In a post on the X social media platform, Koome said Kivuti had succumbed to her injuries.

"Monica Kivuti, Principal Magistrate, Makadara Law Courts, has lost the fight against the extensive injuries sustained during an open gun attack in court," Koome said. "The judiciary family stands in solidarity during this deeply traumatic time and calls for sensitivity and compassion as we share in grief."

Three officers were also injured during the attack but Koome did not comment on their condition. The policeman's wife had requested release on bail after pleading guilty to obtaining 2.9 million Kenyan shillings ($22,700) by false pretences, according to a police report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024