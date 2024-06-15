Princess Kate's Triumphant Return: Trooping the Colour After Cancer Battle
Princess Kate of Wales makes her first public appearance after five months of cancer recovery at Buckingham Palace. Accompanied by Prince William and their three children, she attended the annual 'Trooping the Colour' parade celebrating the British monarch's official birthday.
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer, Sky News reported.
Sky showed Kate arriving in a car with her husband Prince William and their three children to attend "Trooping the Colour", an annual military parade held in central London to mark the official birthday of the British monarch.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement