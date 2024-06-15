Left Menu

Faridabad: Man arrested for kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy to repay debt

During the investigation, the police found that Vishal killed Kush, a student of class eight, by overdosing him with an intoxicant which he gave to render him unconscious, officials said.He then dumped Kushs body near the Agra canal, which the police recovered on Friday, they said.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:09 IST
Faridabad: Man arrested for kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy to repay debt
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old boy here in a bid to demand ransom from the parents and repay his debt, officials said on Saturday. The police identified the accused as Vishal, a medical store operator and a resident of the housing board colony, sector 62 Ballabgarh, they said. During the investigation, the police found that Vishal killed Kush, a student of class eight, by overdosing him with an intoxicant which he gave to render him unconscious, officials said.

He then dumped Kush's body near the Agra canal, which the police recovered on Friday, they said. According to police, Umesh Chand, Kush's father, filed a complaint reporting that his son had been missing since Thursday evening. He told the police that Kush had gone on his bicycle around 6.30 pm to bring some ice from a neighbouring shop.

However, when Kush did not return, Chand, with some locals, began searching for him but could not trace him. They then examined the CCTV footage and found that Kush had passed Vishal's home some time ago, Chand said.

They searched Vishal's residence and found Kush's bicycle on his terrace. Following this, they handed over Vishal to the police, Chand added. During interrogation, Vishal confessed that he had kidnapped Kush to demand ransom from his parents and repay his debt. He injected Kush with an intoxicant but he died due to overdose, a senior police officer said. Vishal told the police that he could not ask for ransom as Kush had died. So he dumped his body near the canal, the officer said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024