Faridabad: Man arrested for kidnapping, killing 13-year-old boy to repay debt

The police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 13-year-old boy here in a bid to demand ransom from the parents and repay his debt, officials said on Saturday. The police identified the accused as Vishal, a medical store operator and a resident of the housing board colony, sector 62 Ballabgarh, they said. During the investigation, the police found that Vishal killed Kush, a student of class eight, by overdosing him with an intoxicant which he gave to render him unconscious, officials said.

He then dumped Kush's body near the Agra canal, which the police recovered on Friday, they said. According to police, Umesh Chand, Kush's father, filed a complaint reporting that his son had been missing since Thursday evening. He told the police that Kush had gone on his bicycle around 6.30 pm to bring some ice from a neighbouring shop.

However, when Kush did not return, Chand, with some locals, began searching for him but could not trace him. They then examined the CCTV footage and found that Kush had passed Vishal's home some time ago, Chand said.

They searched Vishal's residence and found Kush's bicycle on his terrace. Following this, they handed over Vishal to the police, Chand added. During interrogation, Vishal confessed that he had kidnapped Kush to demand ransom from his parents and repay his debt. He injected Kush with an intoxicant but he died due to overdose, a senior police officer said. Vishal told the police that he could not ask for ransom as Kush had died. So he dumped his body near the canal, the officer said. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

