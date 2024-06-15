CORRECTED-UKMTO says ship on fire evacuated after attack by Yemen's Houthis
Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:26 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that the crew of a merchant vessel had been evacuated and the ship was on fire and sinking, referring to an incident that took place 98 nautical miles east of Yemen's Aden on June 13.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
