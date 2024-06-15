Left Menu

Two trucks carrying construction materials torched in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 21:59 IST
A mob set on fire two trucks carrying construction materials in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Saturday, an official said.

Four trucks were stopped at Tronglaobi by locals who torched two of them while two others were saved by state and central forces.

Quoting the driver of one of the trucks, the official said the trucks were headed towards Churachandpur district to deliver materials required for constructing a bridge.

RAF personnel and additional state and central forces rushed to the spot and later brought the situation under control, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

