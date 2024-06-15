Left Menu

Rajasthan: Couple dies of asphyxiation as air conditioner unit catches fire

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:40 IST
Rajasthan: Couple dies of asphyxiation as air conditioner unit catches fire
A retired bank official and his wife died of asphyxiation after smoke due to a short circuit in the air conditioner filled the room they were sleeping in here on Saturday, police said.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police (Adarshnagar) Lakshmi Suthar said Praveen Verma (65) and his wife Renu (60) lived in the Jawahar Nagar area.

Due to a short circuit in the air conditioner unit, a fire broke out. As the windows and doors of the room were shut, smoke filled the room and the duo died of asphyxiation.

The couple's son is abroad and the post-mortem will be conducted when he reaches here, Suthar said.

