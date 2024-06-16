Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Two RMC Employees Arrested for Document Tampering

In Rajkot, two employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been detained for allegedly tampering with documents regarding a game zone where a fire last month claimed 27 lives, law enforcement officials reported on Sunday. This incident brings the total number of arrests related to the case to twelve, including six government employees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Crime, Parthrajsinh Gohil, noted that the city crime branch apprehended RMC's assistant town planning officer Rajesh Makwana and assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary for allegedly altering official records post the fire incident.

Gohil stated, "They made modifications to government documents related to the TRP game zone after the fire. They also engaged in document forgery." The arrests include figures such as Town Planning Officer M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora. A co-owner of the game zone and its manager have also been implicated in the case.

