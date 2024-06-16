Left Menu

Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Two RMC Employees Arrested for Document Tampering

Two employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation have been arrested for altering documents after a fire at a game zone. The fire claimed 27 lives. Twelve people, including six government employees, have been arrested in total. The game zone operated without necessary fire department approvals.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 16-06-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 10:23 IST
Rajkot Game Zone Fire: Two RMC Employees Arrested for Document Tampering
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajkot, two employees of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been detained for allegedly tampering with documents regarding a game zone where a fire last month claimed 27 lives, law enforcement officials reported on Sunday. This incident brings the total number of arrests related to the case to twelve, including six government employees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Crime, Parthrajsinh Gohil, noted that the city crime branch apprehended RMC's assistant town planning officer Rajesh Makwana and assistant engineer Jaideep Chaudhary for allegedly altering official records post the fire incident.

Gohil stated, "They made modifications to government documents related to the TRP game zone after the fire. They also engaged in document forgery." The arrests include figures such as Town Planning Officer M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora. A co-owner of the game zone and its manager have also been implicated in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
2
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024