Man Allegedly Assaults Live-in Partner: Unnatural Sex and Violence in Thane

In Thane's Ambernath, a 27-year-old man faces serious allegations of assaulting his live-in partner and committing unnatural sex, said police on Sunday.

According to the 25-year-old woman's complaint, the man allegedly beat her with a belt and punched her during the night of June 13 and 14.

Authorities have yet to make an arrest, but a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of criminal intimidation and causing harm with dangerous means.

