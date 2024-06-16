Man Allegedly Assaults Live-in Partner: Unnatural Sex and Violence in Thane
A 27-year-old man in Thane, Maharashtra, allegedly assaulted his 25-year-old live-in partner, subjecting her to unnatural sex and violence. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. The victim reported being beaten with a belt and punched. No arrests have been made yet.
In Thane's Ambernath, a 27-year-old man faces serious allegations of assaulting his live-in partner and committing unnatural sex, said police on Sunday.
According to the 25-year-old woman's complaint, the man allegedly beat her with a belt and punched her during the night of June 13 and 14.
Authorities have yet to make an arrest, but a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges of criminal intimidation and causing harm with dangerous means.
