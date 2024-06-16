Left Menu

EVM Controversy in Mumbai: Officials Refute Claims of OTP Requirement

A Mumbai election official refuted claims that an OTP is necessary to unlock EVMs, following allegations against Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar's relative using a mobile phone during vote counting. The official confirmed EVMs are standalone systems, and defamation notices have been issued against false reports.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a Mumbai election official addressed allegations against the Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar's relative. Reports had claimed an OTP was needed to unlock EVMs, which the official refuted.

Vandana Suryavanshi, returning officer of Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, clarified that EVMs are standalone systems. She cited legal actions taken against false reporting. A notice has been served to Mid-day newspaper under IPC sections 499 and 505.

Mangesh Pandilkar, Waikar's brother-in-law, was booked for allegedly using a mobile phone at the counting centre, contravening the ban on such devices. Police have registered a case under IPC section 188 based on a complaint by polling personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

