Bihar Boat Tragedy: 4 Missing, 13 Rescued Amid Intensive Search Operations

Four individuals remain unaccounted for while 13 have been rescued following a tragic boat accident near Umanath Ganga ghat in Barh sub-division, Patna, on Sunday morning, as confirmed by officials.

Patna district administration reported that 13 people were rescued, including those who swam to safety. Search operations are underway to locate the four missing individuals.

The accident occurred around 9:15 am, involving a boat carrying 17 people, primarily from a Nalanda-based family. Despite rescue efforts, four are still missing, said Barh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shubham Kumar, identifying the missing persons as Avdesh Kumar (60), Hardev Prasad (65), Nitish Kumar (30), and a 45-year-old woman.

The district administration has deployed personnel from the State Disaster Relief Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operations, as noted by the SDM. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed officials to intensify their search efforts to find the missing individuals.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "The CM has categorically instructed officials to continue search operations until the missing persons are found."

