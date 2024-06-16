Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Nitesh Ekka's Valor Immortalized

STF jawan Nitesh Ekka, martyred in an encounter with Naxalites, was cremated with full honors in his hometown. The encounter led to the death of eight Naxalites and injury of three jawans, including Ekka who later died. Officials and locals attended the tribute to honor his sacrifice.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Special Task Force (STF) jawan Nitesh Ekka, who lost his life in a confrontation with Naxalites, was laid to rest with full honors on Sunday evening in Chiraidand village, Chhattisgarh. Hundreds gathered, chanting slogans to honor his bravery.

The skirmish occurred in the forests spanning Kutul, Farsebeda, and Kodtameta in Narayanpur district on Saturday, resulting in the death of eight Naxalites. Three STF jawans were injured, one of whom was Ekka (27), who later succumbed to his injuries.

Ekka's body was transported by a special plane from Raipur to his hometown, attracting notable attendees including former Rajyasabha MP Ranvijay Singh Judev, Vikramaditya Singh Judev, and various trade and business representatives.

''I am proud of my younger brother, who sacrificed his life in the fight against Naxalism,'' said Ashok, Ekka's brother. Ekka had joined the state police in 2017 and was recruited into the STF, a specialized unit, a year later.

A tribute ceremony was held on Sunday morning at the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's 4th battalion camp in Raipur. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who carried the martyr's coffin, attended the solemn event along with DGP Ashok Juneja and MLA Motilal Sahu.

''The sacrifice of our troopers will not be in vain as we strive to bring peace to the region. Our government has intensified anti-Naxalite operations and is committed to this decisive battle,'' stated Sai, lauding Ekka's bravery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

