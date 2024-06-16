Left Menu

Manipur Governor Meets Amit Shah Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ethnic violence continues to plague the state. The conflict has resulted in over 220 fatalities since it began in May 2023, following a tribal protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:21 IST
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. This high-level engagement comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with continuous ethnic violence that erupted over a year ago.

The conflict, which ignited on May 3, 2023, during a tribal solidarity march, has claimed more than 220 lives from both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel. The violence stemmed from a protest by tribal groups against the Meitei community's quest for Scheduled Tribe status.

Sharing the details of the meeting on the social media platform 'X', Shah's office said, ''The Governor of Manipur, Smt. Anusuiya Uikey, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today.''

