Manipur Governor Meets Amit Shah Amid Ongoing Ethnic Violence

In a significant development, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. This high-level engagement comes at a time when Manipur is grappling with continuous ethnic violence that erupted over a year ago.

The conflict, which ignited on May 3, 2023, during a tribal solidarity march, has claimed more than 220 lives from both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel. The violence stemmed from a protest by tribal groups against the Meitei community's quest for Scheduled Tribe status.

Sharing the details of the meeting on the social media platform 'X', Shah's office said, ''The Governor of Manipur, Smt. Anusuiya Uikey, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah today.''

