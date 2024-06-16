Left Menu

Two Men Arrested for Contaminating Juice with Spits near Noida

Two men were arrested for allegedly contaminating juice with their spits at a juice stall near Garhi Chaukhandi village. An FIR was lodged and the accused, Jamshed (30) and Sonu alias Sahabe Alam, were taken into police custody. Legal action has been initiated against them.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:22 IST
In a shocking incident near Garhi Chaukhandi village, two men were apprehended for allegedly contaminating juice with their spits at a local stall. The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening in Sector 121, was reported by a local named Satish Bhatia.

A police spokesperson confirmed that an FIR was filed at the local phase 3 police station on Sunday. The accused, identified as Jamshed (30) and Sonu alias Sahabe Alam, were subsequently taken into custody for their heinous act.

They have been booked under sections 153A(1)(b) (disturbing public tranquility), 270 (malignant act of spreading infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Legal proceedings are underway, according to police officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

