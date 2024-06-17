Left Menu

Hezbollah's Cross-Border Aggression: The Brink of Regional Escalation

Intensified fire from Hezbollah into Israel could lead to serious escalation, the Israeli military warned. Aggression from the Iran-backed group has increased amid the Gaza conflict. The U.S. and France are pushing for a negotiated settlement, but Hezbollah insists it will continue until Israel halts its Gaza offensive.

Updated: 17-06-2024 01:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 01:39 IST
Intensified cross-border fire from Lebanon's Hezbollah movement into Israel could trigger serious escalation, the Israeli military said on Sunday.

"Hezbollah's increasing aggression is bringing us to the brink of what could be a wider escalation, one that could have devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region," Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a video statement in English. Iran-backed Hezbollah last week launched the largest volleys of rockets and drones yet in the eight months it has been exchanging fire with the Israeli military, in parallel with the Gaza war.

The U.S. and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon's southern border. Hezbollah says it will not halt fire unless Israel's military offensive on Gaza stops. "Israel will take the necessary measures to protect its civilians — until security along our border with Lebanon is restored," Hagari said.

