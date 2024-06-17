Tense Standoff in Bandipora: Security Forces Engage Terrorists

A tense encounter unfolded in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists, officials confirmed on Monday.

Late Sunday night, a cordon and search operation was launched in Aragam area after intelligence reports suggested the presence of militants. The situation escalated into a gunfight when terrorists fired at security forces.

Reports indicate one body has been found, while the search for additional terrorists is ongoing. More information is expected to follow.

