Tense Standoff in Bandipora: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
An encounter erupted between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora district, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces initiated a search operation in Aragam late Sunday night after receiving intelligence about the presence of militants. A gunfight ensued, resulting in one casualty. Searches to find more terrorists are ongoing. Further details are awaited.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:28 IST
A tense encounter unfolded in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces clashed with terrorists, officials confirmed on Monday.
Late Sunday night, a cordon and search operation was launched in Aragam area after intelligence reports suggested the presence of militants. The situation escalated into a gunfight when terrorists fired at security forces.
Reports indicate one body has been found, while the search for additional terrorists is ongoing. More information is expected to follow.
