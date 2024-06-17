Left Menu

Health Highlights: Protests in Brazil, Bird Flu Hits Australia, Ukrainian Children Abducted by Russia

This summary covers current health news including protests by Brazilian women against a tighter abortion ban, the spread of bird flu to a seventh Australian poultry farm, and the psychological impact on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. These events highlight significant health-related issues globally.

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Brazilian women march against bill tightening abortion ban

Thousands of women protested on Saturday against a bill advancing in Brazil's conservative Congress that would equate abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy to homicide and establish sentences of six to 20 years in prison. The demonstrators marched along Sao Paulo's main Paulista Avenue carrying banners rejecting the proposal, which they call the most repressive approach to women's reproductive rights in decades.

Bird flu spreads to seventh Australian poultry farm

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread to a seventh poultry farm near Melbourne, the government of Australia's Victoria state said on Monday. Six of the properties have an H7N3 flu strain and a seventh has an H7N9 strain, it said. Neither is the H5N1 type of avian flu that has infected billions of wild and farmed animals globally and raised fears of human transmission.

Ukrainian children abducted by Russia left with psychological scars, campaigners say

Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children is an attempt to steal the country's future and has left the youngsters with deep psychological scars, campaigners from Ukraine said on Saturday as they called for international efforts to bring them home. Kyiv says about 20,000 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied territory without the consent of family or guardians since the war began, calling the abductions a war crime that meets the U.N. treaty definition of genocide.

